Raymond Holmquist, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management superintendent, Bob Tripp, 81st CES emergency management installation emergency manager and Danica Sancic, 81st CES emergency management plans lead, participate in a radiological exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 8, 2026. They mapped radiological contamination around a central focal point at 45-degree intervals to identify contamination that can be seen from all directions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 11:46
|Photo ID:
|9607329
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-BD983-1124
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.