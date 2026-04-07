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    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise [Image 7 of 9]

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    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Grant Coultas, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management logistics lead, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessie Ewing, 333rd Training Squadron instructor and emergency management volunteer, prepare parameter detection equipment during a radiological exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 8, 2026. An eight-leg survey technique was used to identify radioactive contamination, making sure that radiation levels are within safe limits for people that will either be working around the asset, or not allowed to be in the area at all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 11:46
    Photo ID: 9607328
    VIRIN: 260408-F-BD983-1107
    Resolution: 5432x3592
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise

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