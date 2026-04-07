Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise

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Grant Coultas, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management logistics lead, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessie Ewing, 333rd Training Squadron instructor and emergency management volunteer, prepare parameter detection equipment during a radiological exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 8, 2026. An eight-leg survey technique was used to identify radioactive contamination, making sure that radiation levels are within safe limits for people that will either be working around the asset, or not allowed to be in the area at all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)