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    NSA Naples Unites to Protect Children During Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5]

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    NSA Naples Unites to Protect Children During Child Abuse Prevention Month

    ITALY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Josephine Schneider 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo signs the Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation Apr. 7, 2026. The proclamation reaffirms NSA Naples, Italy’s commitment to protecting children. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 08:14
    Photo ID: 9606960
    VIRIN: 260408-N-RH019-1011
    Resolution: 4472x2981
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, NSA Naples Unites to Protect Children During Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by Josephine Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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