NSA Naples Unites to Protect Children During Child Abuse Prevention Month

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NAPLES, Italy – To reaffirm its commitment to protecting children, U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples joined the national observance of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month onboard NSA Naples Capodichino, Apr. 7, 2026.

Karen Kershaw, Fleet and Family Support Center counseling and advocacy program supervisor, hosted a proclamation signing eventcalling for a united community stand against child abuse. This action, signed by Capt. John Randazzo, the installation commander, reinforces NSA Naples' commitment to protecting children and supporting families.

"The strength of our force is directly tied to the well-being of our families," said Kershaw. "By actively working to prevent child abuse, we are not just protecting the most vulnerable, we are ensuring the resilience and readiness of our community."

Pinwheels were displayed around the installation for the month of April. Pinwheels symbolize the fun, positive childhood every kid deserves and serve as a reminder that the community must work together to ensure every child can grow up in a safe and nurturing environment.

For those seeking positive parenting resources to help prevent child abuse and neglect, the NSA Naples Fleet and Family Support Center are available to help. Contact them at DSN: 629-6372 or Commercial: +39 081-811-6372.

To make a report of child abuse to a Family Advocacy Program representative, a 24/7 reporting line is available at Commercial: +39 331-698-268.

NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families.

For more information about NSA Naples, visit our website: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSA-Naples/

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