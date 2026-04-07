NSA Naples Unites to Protect Children During Child Abuse Prevention Month

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo helps a child place a pinwheel as part of activities marking the observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month Apr. 7, 2026. Pinwheels symbolize the fun, positive childhood every kid deserves and serve as a reminder that the community must work together to ensure every child can grow up in a safe and nurturing environment. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)