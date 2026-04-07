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    C7F Visits Republic of Singapore Navy Fleet Commander [Image 5 of 5]

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    C7F Visits Republic of Singapore Navy Fleet Commander

    CHANGI, SINGAPORE

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin (center left) and senior leaders from U.S. 7th Fleet meet with Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Kwan Hon Chuong (center right) and senior RSN leaders at the RSN Fleet Command Building in RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base, Singapore, during a scheduled port visit, April 7, 2026. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 07:59
    Photo ID: 9606956
    VIRIN: 260407-N-WM182-2022
    Resolution: 5062x3616
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: CHANGI, SG
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, C7F Visits Republic of Singapore Navy Fleet Commander [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    C7F Visits Republic of Singapore Navy Fleet Commander
    C7F Visits Republic of Singapore Navy Fleet Commander
    C7F Visits Republic of Singapore Navy Fleet Commander
    C7F Visits Republic of Singapore Navy Fleet Commander
    C7F Visits Republic of Singapore Navy Fleet Commander

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