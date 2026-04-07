C7F Visits Republic of Singapore Navy Fleet Commander

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U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin exchanges gifts with Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Kwan Hon Chuong at the RSN Fleet Command Building in RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base, Singapore, during a scheduled port visit, April 7, 2026. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)