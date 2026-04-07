U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin meets with Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Kwan Hon Chuong at the RSN Fleet Command Building in RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base, Singapore, during a scheduled port visit, April 7, 2026. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 07:59
|Photo ID:
|9606955
|VIRIN:
|260407-N-WM182-2018
|Resolution:
|3616x5062
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|CHANGI, SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, C7F Visits Republic of Singapore Navy Fleet Commander [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.