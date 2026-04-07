K9 military working dog teams prove their worth at USAG Italy

Date Taken: 03.16.2026 Date Posted: 04.10.2026 06:11 Photo ID: 9606898 VIRIN: 260316-A-LR291-7329 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.28 MB Location: VICENZA, IT

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