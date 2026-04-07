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    K9 military working dog teams prove their worth at USAG Italy [Image 4 of 4]

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    K9 military working dog teams prove their worth at USAG Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Randall Jackson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Staff Sgt. Payton May, 525th Military Police Co., works with Soyer during annual certification on Caserma Ederle, Italy, March 16-17, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 06:11
    Photo ID: 9606898
    VIRIN: 260316-A-LR291-7329
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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