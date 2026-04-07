Spc. Abigail Bentle works with Domi during annual certification on Caserma Miotto, Italy, March 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 06:11
|Photo ID:
|9606897
|VIRIN:
|260315-A-LR291-6337
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K9 military working dog teams prove their worth at USAG Italy [Image 4 of 4], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
K9 military working dog teams prove their worth at USAG Italy
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