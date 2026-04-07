68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony

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The 68th TMC hosted a retirement ceremony for LTC Pounders and MSG Baird on April 1, 2026 at the Sembach Chapel. They served our country for a combined 42 years respectively. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors and congratulations a well-deserved retirement. U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Marc Felix.

"CONSERVE POWER"