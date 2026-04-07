68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony

The 68th TMC hosted a retirement ceremony for LTC Pounders and MSG Baird on April 1, 2026 at the Sembach Chapel. They served our country for a combined 42 years respectively. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors and congratulations a well-deserved retirement. U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Marc Felix.
"CONSERVE POWER"
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 04:47
|Photo ID:
|9606872
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-JW006-8807
|Resolution:
|5476x3840
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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