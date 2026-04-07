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    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 11]

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    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony

    GERMANY

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    The 68th TMC hosted a retirement ceremony for LTC Pounders and MSG Baird on April 1, 2026 at the Sembach Chapel. They served our country for a combined 42 years respectively. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors and congratulations a well-deserved retirement. U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Marc Felix.
    "CONSERVE POWER"

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 04:47
    Photo ID: 9606870
    VIRIN: 260401-A-JW006-5179
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony
    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony
    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony
    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony
    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony
    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony
    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony
    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony
    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony
    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony
    68TH TMC Hosts Retirement Ceremony

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