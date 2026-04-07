The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) hosted its annual Industry Day and Quality Symposium April 7–8, 2026, in Suwon, South Korea. In partnership with the Public Procurement Service (PPS) and the 411th Contracting Support Battalion (CSB), the first day focused on contracting and construction, while the second day emphasized engineering and quality. Pictured, Sonya Sharp, Chief of Business Oversight Branch, USACE FED, briefs the audience on contract requirements, how to look for opportunities in System Award Management (SAM) and Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment (PIEE) and review contracting policy highlights. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9606824
|VIRIN:
|260407-D-CQ138-8061
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality
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