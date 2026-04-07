USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality

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During an Industry Day held by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on April 7 in Suwon, South Korea, Maj. Clafdia Louis, Acquisition Officer, 411th Contracting Support Battalion briefed the audience on Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) requirements. Industry Day aimed to enhance understanding of contracting processes, expand each agency’s contractor and vendor pool, and strengthen relationships with acquisition partners in South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)