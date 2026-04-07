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    USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality [Image 1 of 3]

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    USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    During an Industry Day held by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on April 7 in Suwon, South Korea, Maj. Clafdia Louis, Acquisition Officer, 411th Contracting Support Battalion briefed the audience on Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) requirements. Industry Day aimed to enhance understanding of contracting processes, expand each agency’s contractor and vendor pool, and strengthen relationships with acquisition partners in South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 03:31
    Photo ID: 9606822
    VIRIN: 260407-A-CQ138-1479
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality [Image 3 of 3], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality
    USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality
    USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality

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    Industry Day
    Quality Symposium
    USACEFED
    USACE
    Contracting
    USACEPOD

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