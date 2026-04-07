USACE Far East District provides an open dialogue about contracting, construction, engineering and quality

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) hosted its annual Industry Day and Quality Symposium April 7–8, 2026, in Suwon, South Korea. In partnership with the Public Procurement Service (PPS) and the 411th Contracting Support Battalion (CSB), both days focused on contracting and construction, while the second day emphasized engineering and quality. It is a direct avenue for interactions with USACE FED leadership, A-E representatives, prospective contractors and stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)