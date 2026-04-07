260408-N-TW242-1003 Okinawa, Japan (April 10, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Ki Chang a Navy Medical Corps Officer and Staff Neurosurgeon at Naval Medical Center San Diego performed the first uniportal endoscopic spine surgery at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, explains the procedure. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Credit)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 01:18
|Photo ID:
|9606810
|VIRIN:
|260408-N-TW242-1007
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa
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