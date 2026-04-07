Date Taken: 04.02.2026 Date Posted: 04.10.2026 01:18 Photo ID: 9606806 VIRIN: 260408-N-TW242-1005 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.5 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

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This work, Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa [Image 5 of 5], by Trey Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.