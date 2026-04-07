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    Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa [Image 3 of 5]

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    Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Trey Savitz 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    260408-N-TW242-1005 Okinawa, Japan (April 10, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Ki Chang a Navy Medical Corps Officer and Staff Neurosurgeon at Naval Medical Center San Diego performed the first uniportal endoscopic spine surgery at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, performs the procedure. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Credit)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 01:18
    Photo ID: 9606806
    VIRIN: 260408-N-TW242-1005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa [Image 5 of 5], by Trey Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa
    Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa
    Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa
    Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa
    Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa

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    Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa

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    #ThisIsNavyMedicine #NavyMedicine #USNavy #NavalMedicalForcesPacific #DefenseHealthAgency

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