(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills [Image 9 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    As seen with a night-vision device, Alaska Army National Guard infantrymen assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, conduct a field training exercise while hosting visiting Mongolian Armed Forces during a subject matter expert exchange at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, March 21, 2026. The engagement focused on infantry tactics at the the team and squad level. The training, conducted as part of the Mongolia-Alaska State Partnership Program, focused on infantry tactics at the the team and squad level. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 23:15
    Photo ID: 9606692
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-A3507-1023
    Resolution: 3247x2165
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery