Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills

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Alaska Army National Guard infantrymen assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, conduct live-fire marksmanship training while hosting visiting Mongolian Armed Forces during a subject matter expert exchange at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, March 18, 2026. The engagement focused on infantry tactics at the the team and squad level. The training, conducted as part of the Mongolia-Alaska State Partnership Program, focused on infantry tactics at the the team and squad level. (Courtesy photo)