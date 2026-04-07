Alaska Army National Guard infantrymen assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, conduct a field training exercise while hosting visiting Mongolian Armed Forces during a subject matter expert exchange at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, March 21, 2026. The engagement focused on infantry tactics at the the team and squad level. The training, conducted as part of the Mongolia-Alaska State Partnership Program, focused on infantry tactics at the the team and squad level. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9606688
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-A3507-1016
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guardsmen and Mongolian Armed Forces share infantry skills [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.