U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot asks a question during the initial briefing for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. The briefing provided a forum for aircrew to address questions and refine coordination measures for flight operations during the international air and space fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)