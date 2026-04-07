U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot asks a question during the initial briefing for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. The briefing provided a forum for aircrew to address questions and refine coordination measures for flight operations during the international air and space fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 23:39
|Photo ID:
|9606674
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-AN818-1064
|Resolution:
|8093x5395
|Size:
|11.15 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.