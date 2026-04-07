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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 7 of 8]

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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot asks a question during the initial briefing for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. The briefing provided a forum for aircrew to address questions and refine coordination measures for flight operations during the international air and space fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 23:39
    Photo ID: 9606674
    VIRIN: 260406-F-AN818-1064
    Resolution: 8093x5395
    Size: 11.15 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

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    F-35
    Chile
    briefing
    FIDAE 2026
    FIDAE26
    Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin

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