Date Taken: 04.06.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 23:39 Photo ID: 9606671 VIRIN: 260406-F-AN818-1057 Resolution: 8322x5548 Size: 12.42 MB Location: SANTIAGO, CL

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This work, U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.