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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 6 of 8]

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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    Air Forces Southern

    Chilean aircrew and personnel attend the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 initial briefing in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. The session emphasized safety, communication, and operational coordination among participating nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 23:39
    Photo ID: 9606671
    VIRIN: 260406-F-AN818-1057
    Resolution: 8322x5548
    Size: 12.42 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile
    U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

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    F-35
    Chile
    briefing
    FIDAE 2026
    FIDAE26
    Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin

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