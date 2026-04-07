U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile

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Aircrew and personnel attend the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 initial briefing in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. FIDAE is one of Latin America’s premier air and space exhibitions, bringing together military, industry, and international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)