Aircrew and personnel attend the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 initial briefing in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2026. FIDAE is one of Latin America’s premier air and space exhibitions, bringing together military, industry, and international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 23:39
|Photo ID:
|9606670
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-AN818-1054
|Resolution:
|5674x3782
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force joins international partners at FIDAE 2026 in Chile [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.