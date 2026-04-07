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    Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete [Image 7 of 7]

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    Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete

    PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Local military veterans of the Utah Army National Guard and other branch services, including combat vets from the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam era took part in the 55th Mission of the unique two-day Utah Honor Flight experience at Provo Airport, Utah, Apr. 8, 2026. The Utah chapter of the Honor Flight program gives veterans a chance to witness the major memorials in Washington, D.C. that are dedicated to honor their service and sacrifice through the generations. Active military members, Utah Guardsman, including members of the 23rd Army Band, and many other veterans and family members gathered to show full community support as they greeted them for their late return arrival on Wednesday evening. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Rob Harnden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 17:12
    Photo ID: 9606138
    VIRIN: 260408-Z-DA103-1016
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: PROVO, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete [Image 7 of 7], by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Utah Honor Flight Mission: 55 Complete
    Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete
    Utah Honor Flight Mission 55 Complete
    Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete
    Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete
    Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete
    Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete

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