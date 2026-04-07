Utah Honor Flight Mission: 55 Complete

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Local military veterans of the Utah Army National Guard and other branch services, including combat vets from the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam era took part in the 55th Mission of the unique two-day Utah Honor Flight experience at Provo Airport, Utah, Apr. 8, 2026. The Utah chapter of the Honor Flight program gives veterans a chance to witness the major memorials in Washington, D.C. that are dedicated to honor their service and sacrifice through the generations. Active military members, Utah Guardsman, including members of the 23rd Army Band, and many other veterans and family members gathered to show full community support as they greeted them for their late return arrival on Wednesday evening. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Rob Harnden)