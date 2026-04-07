Photo By Robert Harnden | Local military veterans of the Utah Army National Guard and other branch services, including combat vets from the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam era took part in the 55th Mission of the unique two-day Utah Honor Flight experience at Provo Airport, Utah, Apr. 8, 2026. The Utah chapter of the Honor Flight program gives veterans a chance to witness the major memorials in Washington, D.C. that are dedicated to honor their service and sacrifice through the generations. Active military members, Utah Guardsman, including members of the 23rd Army Band, and many other veterans and family members gathered to show full community support as they greeted them for their late return arrival on Wednesday evening. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Rob Harnden) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Robert Harnden | Local military veterans of the Utah Army National Guard and other branch services,...... read more read more

Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete

April 8, 2026 Article by Rob Harnden

PROVO, Utah — Long before the sun rose over Provo Airport, anticipation filled the air as veterans and volunteers gathered for a special departure, April 7, 2026.

Volunteers from all over the state greeted and dozens of veterans from several generations, including the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam War eras. The Honor Flight program is a service that provides former service members a paid flight to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.

For many, the trip represents more than sightseeing. It offers long-overdue recognition.

“Some of them came back and were told to switch out of their uniforms, not tell anybody they were part of the military,” said Emily Montgomery, a volunteer who has worked with the program for nearly six years. “There are stories of them getting milkshakes thrown at them, being spat on, being called horrible names.”

Montgomery said those experiences were especially common among Vietnam-era veterans and have had lasting effects. “This program allows me to welcome them home and give them what they should have gotten back then,” she said. “It gives them back that dignity and shows them that we do appreciate them.”

The Utah Chapter of Honor Flight, part of a national network, began in 2013 and is preparing for its 55th mission. Each trip includes visits to sites such as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the World War II Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

Stephanie Harmon, director of Utah Honor Flight, said the program focuses on honoring veterans through both large and small details.

“This is just a fraction of what we can do for them,” Harmon said. “We try to think of all the little things to make their trip really special.” Those details include coordinated travel, medical support and planned stops throughout Washington. Some veterans also receive medals or recognition they did not receive during or after their service.

The program’s impact extends beyond the veterans themselves.

Airman 1st Class Matthew Rivkind, who recently completed technical training in Texas, volunteered at the airport send-off and return after being invited by his aunt, Montgomery. He said participating in the event highlights the importance of recognizing earlier generations of service members.

“A lot of these guys didn’t get that happy sendoff or that welcome home from the American public,” Rivkind said.

“So it’s important that they realize we appreciate what they did.” Rivkind said the experience reinforces his own decision to serve. “I’ve always wanted to do something for the country,” he said. “I feel like I’m finally doing something for everyone.”

Among those departing were veterans Kevin and Bob Capito, a father and son who both served in the military. They said they had been looking forward to the trip.

“It’s really an honor to be part of it,” one of them said. “We’ve been looking forward to it.” Another veteran reflected on how his perspective on service has changed over time.

“In retrospect, I appreciate it more now than I did while I was in,” he said. “I’m really grateful that I had the opportunity to serve.”

Organizers say the visit to the National Mall is often the most meaningful part of the trip, giving veterans time to reflect, remember fellow service members and share their experiences with family members who accompany them.

The trip lasts about two days, balancing a full schedule with the needs of older participants.

When the veterans return, they are welcomed home by crowds of supporters, a pleasant welcoming crod that many did not experience when they first came back from service.

For Montgomery, that moment remains the most important part of the program.

“Just thank you to all of our veterans,” she said. “They’re incredible.”

Organizers say the goal of Honor Flight is simple: to ensure veterans are recognized and appreciated for their service, even if that recognition comes decades later.

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