Brig. Gen. Aida T. Borras, who most recently served as assistant deputy chief of staff, G2 (Intelligence) for the Department of the Army, retired after an Army career spanning four decades during a retirement ceremony March 13 at the U.S. Army Reserve's Military Intelligence Readiness Command headquarters on Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The event was officiated by retired Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division public affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 12:16
|Photo ID:
|9605363
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-VX676-1023
|Resolution:
|2504x2219
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Army Reserve leader retires after four decades of service
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