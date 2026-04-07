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    Army Reserve leader retires after four decades of service [Image 2 of 5]

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    Army Reserve leader retires after four decades of service

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Brig. Gen. Aida T. Borras, who most recently served as assistant deputy chief of staff, G2 (Intelligence) for the Department of the Army, retired after an Army career spanning four decades during a retirement ceremony March 13 at the U.S. Army Reserve's Military Intelligence Readiness Command headquarters on Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The event was officiated by retired Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division public affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 12:16
    Photo ID: 9605358
    VIRIN: 260313-A-VX676-1016
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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