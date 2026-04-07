Army Reserve leader retires after four decades of service

FORT BELVOIR, Va. - The U.S. Army Reserve's Military Intelligence Readiness Command honored the 40-year career of its former commanding general during a retirement ceremony March 13 at command headquarters here.



Brig. Gen. Aida T. Borras, who most recently served as assistant deputy chief of staff, G2 (Intelligence) for the Department of the Army, retired after an Army career spanning four decades.



"Forty years is a really long time, and people ask me what I remember most, and the truth is it isn't the assignments, it isn't the titles, it isn't the travel - it's the lessons learned from Soldiers and from moments in history that shaped how we lead and how we serve," Borras said.



Borras enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1985 as an intelligence Soldier, serving in Korea and deploying across Latin America in support of Intelligence and Special Forces missions.



"At that moment in my life, the Army was asking something powerful of young Americans," she explained. "It was the first time we heard, 'Be All You Can Be,' and something about that call spoke to me and I answered it."



In 1992, Borras was selected for the Army's Green to Gold program, obtaining a bachelor's degree in international affairs at George Washington University and commissioning as a second lieutenant in the Military Intelligence Corps through Georgetown University ROTC.



"The quiet work Soldiers do today often shapes the world people live in tomorrow," she said.



Borras transitioned into the Army Reserve in 2000 and continued to hold many command and staff positions, culminating in service as deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and deputy chief of staff, G2 for HQDA.



"Whether working with partners overseas, supporting commanders in complex environments, or helping young leaders develop their own approach to leadership, the focus was always the same - taking care of Soldiers and making sure they had the support they needed to accomplish their mission," she said.



Borras holds master's degrees in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and education from Strayer University. Her highest military awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and Defense Meritorious Service Medal.



"You've left an indelible mark on the Army and the Joint Force - intelligence, operations, information operations - and through it all by you outstanding, empathetic leadership," said retired Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter, who officiated Borras' retirement ceremony. "I know with the 40 years of experience and expertise you've amassed, your future is already very powerful."

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