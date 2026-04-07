Health Physicist Riley Carey conducts radiation surveys at a FUSRAP site. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9605329
|VIRIN:
|200714-D-KY383-5919
|Resolution:
|3848x2841
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Health Physicists: The Quiet Experts Keeping Radiation Risks in Check
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