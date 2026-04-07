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    Health Physicists: The Quiet Experts Keeping Radiation Risks in Check [Image 5 of 5]

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    Health Physicists: The Quiet Experts Keeping Radiation Risks in Check

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Kristen Crisp 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Darrel Liles, senior health physicist with the Baltimore District, bends down to get a closer look during a radiation survey at the former SM-1 nuclear reactor at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 11:59
    Photo ID: 9605320
    VIRIN: 260409-D-KY383-8404
    Resolution: 1471x1090
    Size: 662.38 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Health Physicists: The Quiet Experts Keeping Radiation Risks in Check [Image 5 of 5], by Kristen Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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