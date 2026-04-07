Darrel Liles, senior health physicist with the Baltimore District, bends down to get a closer look during a radiation survey at the former SM-1 nuclear reactor at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9605320
|VIRIN:
|260409-D-KY383-8404
|Resolution:
|1471x1090
|Size:
|662.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Health Physicists: The Quiet Experts Keeping Radiation Risks in Check [Image 5 of 5], by Kristen Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Health Physicists: The Quiet Experts Keeping Radiation Risks in Check
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