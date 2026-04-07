Dave Hays, senior health physicist with the Kansas City District, speaks to community members during a public information session on radioactive waste disposal in Michigan. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9605315
|VIRIN:
|260409-D-KY383-5776
|Resolution:
|2048x1362
|Size:
|451.9 KB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Health Physicists: The Quiet Experts Keeping Radiation Risks in Check [Image 5 of 5], by Kristen Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Health Physicists: The Quiet Experts Keeping Radiation Risks in Check
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