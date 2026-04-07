Sgt. Syarra Bermudez's outlook reflects a broader perspective on service and adaptability. “The Army teaches you how to work through different situations and adjust,” she said. “It’s an organization that continues to change with the times.”
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9604503
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-FU201-6012
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|157.49 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Animal Care Specialist Balances Service, Motherhood and Ambition [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Animal Care Specialist Balances Service, Motherhood and Ambition
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