Sgt. Syarra Bermudez is a 68T Animal Care Specialist at the Baumholder Veterinary Treatment Facility, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9604490
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-FU201-2956
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|511.75 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Animal Care Specialist Balances Service, Motherhood and Ambition [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Animal Care Specialist Balances Service, Motherhood and Ambition
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