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    Animal Care Specialist Balances Service, Motherhood and Ambition [Image 2 of 3]

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    Animal Care Specialist Balances Service, Motherhood and Ambition

    GERMANY

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Sgt. Syarra Bermudez is a 68T Animal Care Specialist at the Baumholder Veterinary Treatment Facility, Germany.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 02:30
    Photo ID: 9604490
    VIRIN: 260409-A-FU201-2956
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 511.75 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Animal Care Specialist Balances Service, Motherhood and Ambition [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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