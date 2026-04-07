Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 02:30 Photo ID: 9604490 VIRIN: 260409-A-FU201-2956 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 511.75 KB Location: DE

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This work, Animal Care Specialist Balances Service, Motherhood and Ambition [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.