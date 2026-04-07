Animal Care Specialist Balances Service, Motherhood and Ambition

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — On any given day at the Baumholder Veterinary Treatment Facility, Sgt. Syarra Bermudez can be found moving seamlessly between patient care, leadership responsibilities and mentorship. As a 68T Animal Care Specialist, she represents a growing cohort of Soldiers who are redefining what it means to serve, balancing operational demands with family life and personal advancement.



Bermudez, who enlisted in 2019, did not begin her Army career in veterinary medicine. Initially trained as a combat engineer, she entered the service expecting a path centered on demolitions. Instead, her early experience, shaped by the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, required flexibility.



After graduating from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, she reported to her first duty station at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where she worked in route clearance operations and steadily assumed increasing responsibility. By the time she departed, she had advanced to specialist, serving as a master driver and team leader.



The transition to veterinary services in 2022 marked a return to a longstanding personal goal.



“I always wanted to be a vet tech,” Bermudez said. “I like helping animals and being the voice, they don’t have.”



In 2023, she arrived in Baumholder, where her role quickly expanded beyond clinical duties.



Within a short period, Bermudez was placed in positions of significant responsibility, including serving as a noncommissioned officer in charge. Colleagues describe her leadership style as direct and approachable, with a consistent emphasis on safety and accountability. Bermudez said she prioritizes mentorship, particularly for junior Soldiers.



“I enjoy teaching people and helping them learn something new,” she said. “That’s something I make time for.”

Her professional scope extends into the broader military community. Bermudez regularly participates in town halls and garrison events and plays an active role in organizing training. She recently helped coordinate three international Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care events, bringing together partners to strengthen readiness and interoperability.



These responsibilities coincide with major milestones in her personal life. In January 2023, Bermudez learned she was expecting a child; she gave birth in August of the same year. At the same time, she began pursuing an associate degree, adding academic demands to an already full schedule.



Much of that work takes place after hours. “After my child goes to bed, that’s when I focus on school,” she said. While she acknowledges that time management can be a challenge, she has developed strategies to stay on track. “I make lists and turn things into a competition with myself,” she said.



Bermudez credits her ability to manage competing priorities to a strong support system at home. Part of a dual-military household, she described her husband as a critical partner in maintaining balance. “If I can’t give 100 percent, he’ll pick up the rest,” she said. “That support makes everything possible.”



Despite the demands of her current role, Bermudez is focused on long-term goals. She expects to complete her associate degree soon and plans to become a licensed veterinary technician. Looking ahead, she hopes to attend veterinary school and return to the Army as a commissioned officer.



Her outlook reflects a broader perspective on service and adaptability.



“The Army teaches you how to work through different situations and adjust,” she said. “It’s an organization that continues to change with the times.”



For Bermudez, the most meaningful aspect of her work lies in its impact, whether through patient care, mentorship or everyday interactions. “You have an effect on people, even in small ways,” she said. “Something as simple as saying ‘good morning’ can make a difference.”



As she continues to navigate the demands of military service, education and family life, Bermudez’s trajectory underscores a consistent theme: a willingness to take on challenges, adapt quickly and invest in others along the way.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 02:30 Story ID: 562301 Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Animal Care Specialist Balances Service, Motherhood and Ambition, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.