USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission.

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An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, flies by amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), in the Pacific Ocean, April 8, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elyssia Rodriguez)