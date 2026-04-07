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    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission. [Image 3 of 9]

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    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Seaman Elyssia Rodriguez 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) steams through the Pacific Ocean, April 8, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elyssia Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 02:34
    Photo ID: 9604499
    VIRIN: 260408-N-SL940-1047
    Resolution: 4029x2686
    Size: 941.99 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission. [Image 9 of 9], by SN Elyssia Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission
    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission
    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission.
    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission
    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission
    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission
    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission
    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission.
    USS John P. Murtha Steams Through the Pacific to Support NASA’s Artemis II Mission

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    NASA
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23
    Artemis
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)
    Navy

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