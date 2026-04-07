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    Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER [Image 3 of 4]

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    Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S Air Force Capt. Hunter Bergman, the 545th Airlift Squadron training lead, explains fuel capabilities to Terry Umatum, the recently-appointed port director of the Don Young Port of Alaska, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 3, 2026. Bergman led Umatum through a tour of a fuels facility to give him a better understanding of the relationship between the port and JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 21:13
    Photo ID: 9604177
    VIRIN: 260404-F-JV210-9429
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER
    Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER
    Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER
    Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER

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