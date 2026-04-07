U.S Air Force Capt. Hunter Bergman, the 545th Airlift Squadron training lead, explains fuel capabilities to Terry Umatum, the recently-appointed port director of the Don Young Port of Alaska, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 3, 2026. Bergman led Umatum through a tour of a fuels facility to give him a better understanding of the relationship between the port and JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 21:13
|Photo ID:
|9604177
|VIRIN:
|260404-F-JV210-9429
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.