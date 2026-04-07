Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER

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U.S Air Force Capt. Hunter Bergman, the 545th Airlift Squadron training lead, explains fuel capabilities to Terry Umatum, the recently-appointed port director of the Don Young Port of Alaska, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 3, 2026. Bergman led Umatum through a tour of a fuels facility to give him a better understanding of the relationship between the port and JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)