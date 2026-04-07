Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER

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U.S Air Force Col. Lance Vann, 673d Logistics Readiness Group commander, shows Don Young Port of Alaska director Terry Umatum base capabilities while conducting a tour on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 3, 2026. Umatum was given a tour of energy capabilities across JBER to develop a deeper understanding of the relationship between the installation and the port. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)