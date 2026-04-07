U.S Air Force Col. Lance Vann, 673d Logistics Readiness Group commander, shows Don Young Port of Alaska director Terry Umatum base capabilities while conducting a tour on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 3, 2026. Umatum was given a tour of energy capabilities across JBER to develop a deeper understanding of the relationship between the installation and the port. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 21:13
|Photo ID:
|9604174
|VIRIN:
|260404-F-JV210-9874
|Resolution:
|5351x3567
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.