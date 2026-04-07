U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, 673d Air Base Wing and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson commander, discusses the unique regional obstacles of Alaska with Terry Umatum, the recently appointed port director of the Don Young Port of Alaska, at JBER, Alaska, April 3, 2026. Throughout the meeting, Umatum and Mabbutt discussed the unique transportation issues Alaska faces and how to best overcome these challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 21:13
|Photo ID:
|9604175
|VIRIN:
|260404-F-JV210-8156
|Resolution:
|5802x3868
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Don Young Port of Alaska Director tours JBER [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.