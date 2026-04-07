(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company Gas Chamber [Image 18 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fox Company Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructors with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Battalion, correct a recruit after running out of the gas chamber during the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 3, 2026. Recruits are exposed to CS gas in order to familiarize themselves with the use of their gas masks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:17
    Photo ID: 9603789
    VIRIN: 260403-M-JM917-1086
    Resolution: 5106x3404
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Gas Chamber [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber
    Fox Company Gas Chamber

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery