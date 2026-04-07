Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, complete the gas chamber during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 3, 2026. Recruits are exposed to CS gas in order to familiarize themselves with the use of their gas masks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9603779
|VIRIN:
|260403-M-JM917-1069
|Resolution:
|4331x6497
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Gas Chamber [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.