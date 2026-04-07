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    Fox Company Gas Chamber [Image 13 of 19]

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    Fox Company Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, complete the gas chamber during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 3, 2026. Recruits are exposed to CS gas in order to familiarize themselves with the use of their gas masks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:17
    Photo ID: 9603779
    VIRIN: 260403-M-JM917-1069
    Resolution: 4331x6497
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fox Company Gas Chamber [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Gas Chamber, Recruit, CBRN, MCRPDI

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