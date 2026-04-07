Fox Company Gas Chamber

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A recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conducts the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 3, 2026. Recruits are exposed to CS gas in order to familiarize themselves with the use of their gas masks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)