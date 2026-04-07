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Educators with Recruiting Stations Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville, 4th Marine Corps District, participate in the leadership reaction course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, April 2, 2026. Educators workshop provides an opportunity for high school teachers and school administrators to experience and gain insight into some of the challenges recruits face during Marine Corps recruit training. Attendees of the workshop can inform their students about the benefits and opportunities the Marine Corps can provide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Allegra Catalan-Dyson).