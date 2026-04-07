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    Educators Workshop [Image 15 of 24]

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    Educators Workshop

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Allegra CatalanDyson 

    4th Marine Corps District

    Educators with Recruiting Stations Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville, 4th Marine Corps District, observe the motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, April 2, 2026. Educators workshop provides an opportunity for high school teachers and school administrators to experience and gain insight into some of the challenges recruits face during Marine Corps recruit training. Attendees of the workshop can inform their students about the benefits and opportunities the Marine Corps can provide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Allegra Catalan-Dyson).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9603488
    VIRIN: 260402-M-HN660-2369
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 838.08 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators Workshop [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Allegra CatalanDyson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Recruiting Station
    Recruiting
    4th Marine Corps District
    Marines

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