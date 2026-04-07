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An Educator with Recruiting Station Louisville, 4th Marine Corps District, descends from the rappel tower during educators workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, April 1, 2026. Educators workshop provides an opportunity for high school teachers and school administrators to experience and gain insight into some of the challenges recruits face during Marine Corps recruit training. Attendees of the workshop can inform their students about the benefits and opportunities the Marine Corps can provide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Allegra Catalan-Dyson).