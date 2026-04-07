(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    260407-N-XB532-1102 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 7, 2026) – The Honorable Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, prepares to speak to the crew of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the ship’s foc’sle, in Newport News, Virginia, April 7, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2016
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 13:17
    Photo ID: 9603338
    VIRIN: 260407-N-XB532-1102
    Resolution: 5382x3588
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Najwa Ziadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery