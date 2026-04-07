Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260407-N-XB532-1102 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 7, 2026) – The Honorable Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, prepares to speak to the crew of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the ship’s foc’sle, in Newport News, Virginia, April 7, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)