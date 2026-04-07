Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis

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260407-N-SP951-1066 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 7, 2026) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) attend an all hands call with the Honorable Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, in the ship’s foc’sle, in Newport News, Virginia, April 7, 2026. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eumoni Scotton)