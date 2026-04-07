Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Stennis

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260407-N-PR518-1001 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 7, 2026) – The Honorable Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, is rung onto the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, April 7, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rhiannon Thomas)