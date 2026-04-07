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    One Army, Two Careers, One Unexpected Reunion [Image 1 of 2]

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    One Army, Two Careers, One Unexpected Reunion

    MARANA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Jaison Bloom 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Golden Knight team members prepare for the days tandem camp at Marana Regional Airport.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 12:52
    Photo ID: 9603297
    VIRIN: 260401-D-DU704-6788
    Resolution: 1471x841
    Size: 407.74 KB
    Location: MARANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, One Army, Two Careers, One Unexpected Reunion [Image 2 of 2], by Jaison Bloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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